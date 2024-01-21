Was it just rust after the bye week, or should the 49ers be concerned after the close win over the Packers in the NFC Divisional Round?

The San Francisco 49ers NFL playoffs return left many in Santa Clara, CA on Saturday night, perhaps ridden with anxiety after watching their team just squeak by with a win over the Green Bay Packers, 24-21.

In the NFC Divisional Round matchup, the 49ers hadn't led the game since about five minutes remaining in the third quarter. Then, Packers' quarterback Jordan Love found Tucker Kraft for a wide-open 2-yard touchdown reception, followed by an Aaron Jones two-point conversion reception to make it 21-14, Green Bay.

The 49ers wouldn't regain the lead until 1:07 was left on the clock after Christian McCaffrey's 6-yard touchdown run to make it 24-21. Perhaps if not for a Love errant throw, which he made from across his body, that resulted in a Dre Greenlaw interception, the Packers would be moving on to the NFC Championship Game and not the 49ers.

If you're the 49ers and head coach Kyle Shanahan today, you have to be asking a lot of questions on the morning after, whereas next they will either be preparing for the Detroit Lions or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next weekend. San Francisco avoided an absolute disaster in what could be considered one of their worst performances of the entire season, that hits on every phase of their game. The question is, though, was it just rust after a bye week and a meaningless Week 18, or is it real concern heading into the conference title game?

Brock Purdy struggles connecting with receivers

Purdy ended the night on a high note for the 49ers, going 6-for-7 for 47 yards on the game-winning drive, which included converting pivotal third-down plays with both his legs and his arm. But perhaps why the 49ers were in this situation to begin with is because of Purdy, who had one of his worst games. Purdy went 23-of-39 for 252 yards and one touchdown with a passer rating of 86.7.

When Purdy missed his receivers, he missed badly, although somehow they avoided the arms of Packers defenders. Nonetheless, Purdy still completed less than 60% of his passes, which is what caused San Francisco to punt three times before the Packers punted once, that was not until early in the fourth quarter. The 49ers offense was stalled to two three-and-outs and another five-play drive that combined for three incomplete passes from Purdy.

One reason for Purdy's struggles is that the Packers continually dialed up pressure on the young quarterback all night, yet only sacked him once, but accounted for six total quarterback hits. Whoever the next opponent is for the 49ers is likely to take this into account.

Special team troubles

Just before the first half came to a close, the 49ers had a chance to go up 10-6, but rookie kicker Jake Moody's 48-yard field goal attempt was blocked by Packers' defensive lineman Colby Wooden.

Then, after retaking the lead in the third quarter to go up 14-13, the 49ers quickly squabbled away the lead after they let Packers' Keisean Nixon return a kick-off for 73 yards, allowing the Packers to score just four plays later to retake the lead. They had a chance to rectify the long return after causing Nixon to fumble but couldn't recover.

Blown coverages on defense

For what is usually a buttoned-up defense, the Packers' offense found the 49ers in busted coverages that caused some big plays in the NFC Divisional Round matchup. The most notable of these were when Love found a wide-open Bo Melton in the second half for a score, and later Kraft's touchdown reception.

Troubles stopping the run

Aaron Jones proved to be a problem for the 49ers on Saturday night. The running back put up a total of 108 yards on 18 carries, with a long of 53 yards. It was yet another area where the 49ers just didn't seem themselves, as during the regular season, as the third-ranked rushing defense, they allowed only 89.7 yards per game.

Deebo Samuel injured

Samuel got time in the first half but was in and out most of the time and did not return during the second half. He went down initially after taking a hard hit on the 49ers' first offensive series with what was thought to be a head injury. Then later went out for good with a shoulder injury.

The versatile athlete was obviously missed most of the night. It's uncertain what his status will be for the NFC Championship Game.