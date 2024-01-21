Dre Greenlaw didn't immediately go down after his game-sealing interception for the 49ers, and he explained the hilarious Fred Warner reason for his decision.

It wasn't pretty, but the San Francisco 49ers grinded out a hard-fought win over the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night to pick up a 24-21 victory, sending them to the NFC Championship Game for the fourth time in the past five seasons. A late interception from Dre Greenlaw sealed the game, but he scared Niners fans everywhere when he didn't stay down, and ended up running all over creation with the ball.

Greenlaw, who also picked off Love earlier in the game, laid out to snag a poor throw from Jordan Love on Green Bay's final drive of the game, and it seemed like that was the end of the game. But he ended up getting up and running around the field, with pretty much all of San Francisco imploring him to just go down and end the game. Afterwards, Greenlaw explained that it was Fred Warner's fault for telling him that he was going to get a pick-six throughout the game.

San Francisco LB Dre Greenlaw joked that he didn’t get down on the final interception because Fred Warner told him he was going to get a pick-6 pic.twitter.com/T37rQMf7Us — Eric Williams (@eric_d_williams) January 21, 2024

This is a hilarious response from Dre Greenlaw, as he wasn't shy in showing that he wanted to find his way into the end zone once he had the ball in his hands. Typically, there'd be no problem with this, but once he went down, the game was over. For whatever reason, he kept on running around like a mad man, and it prolonged the Packers chances of finding a way to somehow get the ball out of his hands.

Thankfully, Greenlaw ended up getting tackled with the ball in his possession, and a simple kneel down from Brock Purdy allowed San Francisco to punch their ticket to the NFC Championship Game. Greenlaw certainly added some suspense to the end of this game, but he was happy to have some jokes cracked at his expense since the Niners managed to stay alive and advance to the next round of the postseason.