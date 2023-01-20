This Sunday’s divisional round of the 2023 NFL playoffs will feature two of the NFC’s powerhouses in the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys. In this matchup between two long-storied rivals, a trip to the NFC championship will be on the line. Ahead of this 49ers-Cowboys matchup, here are our 49ers bold predictions.

In the opening round of the 2023 playoffs, Brock Purdy and the 49ers took on Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks. In this Wild Card matchup, the 49ers walked away with a 41-23 victory over their NFC West rival.

The 49ers were dominant in the Wild Card round. Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy managed to put together one of the best NFL playoff debuts against a strong Seahawks defense. Through the air, he recorded 332 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, and zero interceptions. On the ground, he added 16 rushing yards and one additional touchdown on four total carries.

Alongside Purdy, the rest of the 49ers offense put up big numbers. On the ground, Christian McCaffrey was dominant. He recorded 119 rushing yards on 15 total carries. He also added two receptions for 17 receiving yards and one touchdown.

The pass-catching duo of Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk also put on a strong performance. They combined for nine receptions, 206 receiving yards, and one receiving touchdown.

On defense, the 49ers once again looked elite. Led by Nick Bosa, they held the Seahawks offense to just 23 points, including just six in the second half.

Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker was limited to just 63 rushing yards and one touchdown.

Through the air, DK Metcalf once again put together an elite performance. He recorded 10 receptions for 136 receiving yards and two touchdowns. But the rest of the Seahawks pass catchers were limited. They combined for just 15 receptions for 117 receiving yards.

When the 49ers take on the Cowboys, they will be taking on an offense that just put on a show against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In their Wild Card matchup, the Cowboys took down Tom Brady and the Buccaneers by a final score of 31-14. Their defense managed to limit the Buccaneers weapons, and Dak Prescott looked elite.

The 49ers will be in for a tough matchup against this Cowboys team. This divisional-round matchup will feature two explosive teams. But the 49ers have more than enough skill to walk away with a win.

Here are three bold predictions for the 49ers in the divisional round of the 2023 NFL playoffs.

3. Nick Bosa records 2+ sacks

Since entering the NFL in 2019, 49ers defensive end has looked like a star. But the season that he put together in 2022 has been the best of his NFL career. And he shows no signs of slowing down.

During the 2021 season, Bosa looked to be a force. He recorded 52 total tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 32 quarterback hits, and 15.5 total sacks.

Following the success that he found last season, Bosa came back even better in 2022. Through the 16 regular season games that he played, he recorded 51 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 48 quarterback hits, and a league-leading 18.5 total sacks.

In the Wild Card round, Bosa managed to build on the elite season that he already put together. He finished the game with five total tackles and one tackle for loss.

Bosa will now line up against a Cowboys offensive line that has struggled at times this year. And in turn, he could look to disrupt this offense from the first play of the game. Nick Bosa will be on a mission to take down Prescott from the start of the game. He could be in line to record multiple sacks with how he has played as of late.

2. Christian McCaffrey records 125+ yards from scrimmage

In what has been maybe the best midseason trade of all time, Christian McCaffrey has been a force within the 49ers offense.

During the regular season, McCaffrey appeared in 11 games for the 49ers. He recorded 746 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Through the air, he added 52 receptions for 464 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Over his 11 regular season games with the 49ers, McCaffrey recorded at least 125 yards from scrimmage in five games. As noted, he was also able to do this in their first playoff game.

McCaffrey could now be in line to make this happen once again against this Cowboys defense. The 49ers will likely look to feed him the ball, and in turn, he could stuff the stat sheet.

1. Brock Purdy leads the 49ers to the NFC Championship

Since taking over as the 49ers starting quarterback, Brock Purdy has looked elite. He has looked to be a legitimate QB1 and has played well.

During the regular season, after taking over, Purdy did not slow the 49ers offense down at all. With him at the helm, they have continued to perform at a high level. Heading into this weekend, they have now won 11 straight games. A 12th win would put this team in the NFC Championship.

If Purdy, who was the last pick in the 2022 NFL draft, could continue to lead this team, he could place himself in NFL history books. And based on what he has shown so far, he is more than capable of taking down this Cowboys defense.