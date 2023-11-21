The San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks will clash in a thrilling Week 12 matchup on Thanksgiving Thursday.

While the Thanksgiving treat is usually reserved for the food served on the holiday, the NFL is doing its best to try to top that. There are three games on Thanksgiving and all of them look like very appealing matchups. First, the Green Bay Packers go to Detroit to take on the rising Lions. Then, the Dallas Cowboys host one of their division rivals in the Washington Commanders. But the main event takes place in primetime when the San Francisco 49ers travel to the Pacific Northwest to play their bitter rivals in the Seattle Seahawks.

The 49ers and Seahawks had polar opposite weeks in Week 11. The 49ers cruised to a 27-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while the Seahawks lost a crushing divisional bout against the Los Angeles Rams by one point. Jason Myers had a chance to win the game at the buzzer for the Seahawks just as he did the week prior, but this one flew wide right.

The stakes for this game rose exponentially as a result. The 49ers now have a game lead over the Seahawks in the NFC West. Not only are these teams playing this week, but they meet against each other again in two weeks after this game. Seattle's fate in the NFC West rests on this game. It's a must win that will also be great theater to watch. But a game of this magnitude warrants some bold predictions.

Christian McCaffrey will have at least 100 receiving yards

Christian McCaffrey is a fantastic receiver out of the backfield. According to playerprofiler.com, McCaffrey ranks second among running backs in target share (20.2%), sixth in routes run (182), and fifth in yards per route run (1.86). Those are wide receiver numbers. In Week 12 he gets a great matchup to flex those receiving chops.

The Seattle Seahawks give up a lot of receptions and receiving yards to running backs. Just yesterday against the Rams, running back Darrell Henderson Jr. was targeted seven times and caught four of those balls for 28 yards. The week prior, Washington's Brian Robinson caught all six of his targets for 119 yards and a touchdown, while Antonio Gibson caught five of six targets for 42 yards and a touchdown. Pierre Strong of the Cleveland Browns had a 41-yard reception against the Seahawks back in Week 8. Matt Breida of the New York Giants had five receptions for 48 yards against this team. Miles Sanders had five receptions on nine targets for 38 yards.

With all due respect to those guys, they aren't Christian McCaffrey. It's a tough task to take away all of San Francisco's weapons. The Seahawks do have sturdy corners in Riq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon to throw at Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel. But they don't have the pieces to match up with Christian McCaffrey. He could have a big game.

The 49ers win by double digits

Vegas currently has the line for this game at 6.5-points in favor of the 49ers. But the 49ers just look like a difficult matchup for the Seahawks. The 49ers beat the Seahawks all three times these two squared off, and beat them by 20, 8, and 18 points. Seattle's offensive line is banged up and now has to go against arguably the best defensive front in the league in San Francisco. Their defense doesn't have the pieces to slow down San Francisco's offense.

To make matters worse, Seattle quarterback Geno Smith got banged up during Seattle's last game. He was able to return and mount a late drive to set up the potential game-winning field goal, but may not be fully healthy next week. This doesn't look like Seattle's week. San Francisco should cruise to another win.