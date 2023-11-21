Here we will look at the four Seattle Seahawks who are most to blame for their Week 11 loss vs. the Los Angeles Rams.

The Seattle Seahawks suffered a gut-wrenching loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 11, with a missed field goal at the end sealing Seattle's fate. The Seahawks had a chance to win the game. However, they failed to close it out, and now they are in serious jeopardy. In this article, we will discuss the four Seattle Seahawks personnel we can blame for the loss and analyze their performance.

Week 11 Loss

The Seattle Seahawks' loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 11 was undeniably frustrating. Despite initially holding a 13-0 advantage and later a 16-7 lead, the Seahawks couldn't capitalize on these opportunities. Even with a chance to secure victory, Jason Myers' 55-yard field goal attempt went wide right. That ultimately sealed their defeat.

In essence, Sunday proved to be a disappointing outing for Seattle. They had a golden opportunity to overcome their toughest division rival but fell short. They missed out on a crucial win before the upcoming Thanksgiving game against San Francisco.

While the Seahawks dominated the first half, the tables turned in the second half. They were outscored 10-3, resulting in the 17-16 loss to the Rams. This loss dealt a severe blow to the Seahawks. They left this game with a 6-4 record. It placed their playoff hopes in serious jeopardy.

Jason Myers

When the Seahawks entrusted Jason Myers with a potentially game-winning 55-yard field goal, expectations were high. Unfortunately, Myers fell short of delivering. This outcome can impact the confidence of kickers, whose egos are known to be fragile. While Seattle still believes in Myers, handling this situation delicately is crucial to prevent a potential negative ripple effect.

Despite strategically placing Myers in a favorable position and on his preferred hash mark, the result was not as anticipated. Myers, known for his reliability, experienced a rare miss at a critical juncture. Even the esteemed Justin Tucker occasionally misses, but the timing of Myers' error adds to the disappointment.

Pete Carroll

In the waning eight seconds, Seahawks QB Geno Smith positioned the Seahawks for a game-winning field goal attempt beyond 55 yards. With no timeouts available, Carroll opted for a running play to set up Myers on the appropriate hash mark. However, the decision to settle for a 50-plus yard attempt raises eyebrows. Myers' subsequent miss magnifies the scrutiny on Carroll's choice, jeopardizing the team's seeding in the NFC.

Sure, avoiding a pass play in that situation has its merits. However, Carroll's trust in his quarterback could have led to a more favorable field goal attempt. Opting for a sideline pass play might have set Myers up for a more manageable kick.

Pass Rush

In contrast to their lackluster Week 1 performance, the Seahawks showed improvement in Week 11. Still, they generated only three quarterback hits and a lone sack by cornerback Devon Witherspoon. However, Boye Mafe's seven-game sack streak came to an unfortunate end. Despite several close attempts, the pass rush struggled to contain Matthew Stafford. This highlighted an area that requires correction before the upcoming game. The defensive unit's overall performance against the Rams offensive line was subpar. Not surprisingly, questions arise about the continued inclusion of Frank Clark in the lineup.

Drew Lock

INT! Drew Lock throws a pick late in the #Rams game pic.twitter.com/awhsY8BNpLhttps://t.co/AtfU7sTYpH — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 20, 2023

The decision to assess backup QB Drew Lock's capabilities faced challenges as he struggled during Smith's absence. Lock's inaccuracy was evident. This led to a mere 2-of-6 completion rate for three yards and an interception. While Lock showcased mobility and a strong arm, his fatal inaccuracy proved detrimental. This prompted Smith's reinsertion into the lineup.

Despite Lock's youth and high draft status, the presumed higher ceiling did not manifest on the field. The argument against his erratic performance challenges the notion that toolsy and mobile quarterbacks with inherent accuracy issues can succeed. Of course, someone like Josh Allen is cited as a rare exception rather than the rule.

Looking Ahead

The Week 11 loss for the Seattle Seahawks against the Los Angeles Rams revealed a combination of factors contributing to the defeat. Jason Myers' uncharacteristic miss in a critical moment, Pete Carroll's strategic decisions in the final seconds, the pass rush's mixed performance, and Drew Lock's struggles underlined the challenges faced by the team. As the Seahawks navigate the remainder of the season, addressing these issues becomes paramount to secure playoff contention. The collective effort to learn from these setbacks, make necessary adjustments, and maintain confidence in key players will be crucial for the Seahawks to rebound and pursue success in the face of adversity.