The San Francisco 49ers (6-7) are preparing for what could be a season-defining showdown on Thursday night, as the Los Angeles Rams (7-6) come into Levi's Stadium determined to deal a fatal blow to their rival's playoff hopes. When desperation is at its highest, the last thing a team wants to do is answer questions about a player's “frustrated” social media comments.

Deebo Samuel put Brock Purdy, George Kittle and others on the spot after he made a defensive post on X, which he ultimately deleted. “Not struggling at all just not getting the ball!!!!!!!” the former First-Team All-Pro said in response to the notion that he is underachieving on the field.

Samuel clarified that he was not taking any shots at his teammates with his remark, and fortunately, the Niners do not appear to be holding any malice toward the wide receiver. It is quite the opposite, actually. They are expressing their full support for Samuel.

“Deebo and I talk all the time and he’s one of my best friends on this team,” quarterback Brock Purdy told reporters, via @Coach_Yac. “I absolutely love Deebo and what he’s done for me and helping me out. We talk all the time and he’s right.”

The 49ers' offense seems to be in agreement that the versatile talent is on the cusp of a major breakthrough. That would be ideal timing.

“Deebo's very close to breaking it wide open,” star tight end George Kittle opined, per KNBR. “I'm very excited for him this Thursday because I think he's going to have one of those amazing Deebo Thursday Night games.”

49ers need Deebo Samuel to turn things around in a hurry

While it is deeply encouraging to hear two key components of the passing attack stand behind Samuel, his performance has undoubtedly been disappointing. He has only 40 receptions for 553 yards and one touchdown. Injuries to star players like Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk are obviously drawing more defensive attention Samuel's way, but he is also not meeting expectations from an individual standpoint. The South Carolina alum has amassed 85 receiving yards in his last four games combined.

Like Kittle alluded, though, Samuel can erupt against the incoming Rams. Considering rookie running back Isaac Guerendo is in serious jeopardy of being ruled out for the game, head coach Kyle Shanahan could give his WR some more looks out of the backfield. One big play can generate substantial momentum for Deebo Samuel.

If he comes up short in such a pivotal matchup, though, the criticism will multiply. The bad optics are already piling up at No. 1's locker after he berated kicker Jake Moody and inexcusably shoved long snapper Tabor Pepper in Week 10. Samuel irked some fans further when he declined to speak to the media after a blowout loss to the Green Bay Packers. He needs to harness his emotions into a bounce-back outing in Week 15.

Purdy, Kittle and the rest of the 49ers will do what they can to help facilitate a monster Samuel game.