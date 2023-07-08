Brock Purdy's statistics suggest that he's on the path to becoming one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Those numbers only tell part of the story of Brock Purdy's rookie season with the San Francisco 49ers. It's why plenty of observers are not convinced that Purdy will put up similar stats in year No. 2 with the 49ers.

Count former NFL safety Will Blackmon among those who are unsure if Purdy will have a great 2023 NFL season. A Super Bowl champion who spent parts of his 10-year career with the Green Bay Packers, New York Giants and Washington Commanders (then Redskins), Blackmon believes Purdy still has to prove himself with the 49ers.

“We need to see it again,” Blackmon said on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd.” “That’s how it always is. When somebody does something well, we need to see it again. Give us a full 18 [games]. Let him actually see some legit adversity, now that we have a full year of film on this guy, let’s see him do it again.

Purdy essentially came out of nowhere to lead the 49ers to the 2023 NFC Championship Game. A seventh-round pick, Purdy only started for the 49ers when Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo suffered season-ending injuries.

Purdy had historic success for a rookie. He won all five of his regular-season starts. The 23-year-old never had a passer rating below 95.4, and he surpassed a 114.5 passer rating in four starts.

Kyle Shanahan's offensive genius and San Francisco's talented array of playmakers get much of the credit for Purdy's success. Exactly how responsible are they for Purdy's rookie season?

The 2023 season should give Blackmon and the rest of the league a better idea.