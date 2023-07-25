So much for the San Francisco 49ers' health-related quarterback controversy. As training camp kicks off, all signs point to Brock Purdy being available for not just the regular season opener, but the lead up to 2023.

General manager John Lynch said Tuesday that Purdy is “ready to go” and will not be placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list, meaning he'll be on the field for practice, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. Coach Kyle Shanahan later clarified that San Francisco will take a “two days on, one day off” approach with Purdy in training camp as he reains strength in his right elbow, per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

Purdy's status comes as a sigh of relief for San Francisco after he underwent surgery on March 10th to repair the UCL in his throwing elbow. Initial expectations when he suffered the injury were that the rising second-year quarterback would be sidelined for six months, a timeline that was cut in half after he went under the knife.

The final pick in last year's NFL Draft, Purdy burst onto the scene last season after taking over as starting quarterback for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 12. He led the 49ers to six straight wins closing out the regular season, then victories over the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys in the first two rounds of the playoffs.

Purdy's dream debut came to a surreal end early in the NFC Championship Game, though, when he injured his right elbow after taking a hard hit in the first quarter. Josh Johnson took his place under center, only for Purdy to return later in the game when his journeyman backup suffered a concussion. Purdy's injury left him unable to throw, however, neutering Shanahan's offense in a blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Prior expectations were that Purdy's ongoing recovery could lead to former first-round pick Trey Lance starting at quarterback for San Francisco early in 2023. Assuming he avoids any setbacks, expect Brock Purdy to be under center when the Niners open the season at the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 10th.