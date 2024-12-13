Heading into Thursday Night Football, one of the games within the game was how Deebo Samuel would perform after calling out his lack of opportunities during the week.

Would the Pro Bowl receiver rise to the occasion, forcing the team to give him more opportunities with his exceptional play? Or would the 49ers go out of their way to highlight Samuel with scripted plays designed to show he remains an important part of the team?

Well, the 49ers did try to get Samuel involved and nearly hit him for what would have been the game's only touchdown, but the veteran pass-catcher ended up dropping the ball in the latest blunder in a disappointing season.

Discussing the 49ers' strategy in Week 15 regarding Samuel, Brock Purdy noted that there wasn't some edict to get Samuel the ball, but his opportunities instead came due to the Los Angeles Rams' defensive decisions.

“I think that's just how it went down. We thought the Rams were going to be able to give us some looks for Deebo to make some slash plays and stuff, but more than anything, Deebo was just playing his position and the ball just went his way in certain plays,” Purdy told reporters. “Obviously we wish we would've connected on a couple more and wish I would've been a little bit more accurate on some of those throws. But more than anything I was just going through the reads and progressions and trying to take what the defense gave me.”

Interesting stuff, right? Well, wait, it gets even more interesting, as Purdy had plenty more to say on Samuel's season, including how much his own play has impacted the season.

Brock Purdy reflects on his impact on Deebo Samuel's season

Discussing how his own play in 2024 has impacted Samuel's production in 2024, Purdy noted that he's done his best to go through his reads and work through his progressions. Still, he does want to see Samuel succeed, as his ability to impact the team in a variety of different ways is unique on the team.

“I'm not really sure to be honest. I think I go through my reads and progressions of how Kyle coaches us. For sure there's some plays and missed throws that I could be better at,” Purdy told reporters. “But like I said before, I love Deebo and I go into every game wanting the best for all of my teammates on the field. Sitting back here after what Deebo said, I feel his frustration. I know he is a playmaker. If I were him, I'd for sure want to be getting more touches and making plays and stuff and I get that. But for me, I’m just trying to do my job well for this team and at the same time I love him and I want the best for him.”

Should the 49ers do more to focus on getting Samuel involved? Or has his play shown that maybe, just maybe, he isn't the same level of player he was in the past? Well, with Brandon Aiyuk out for the rest of the season and Christian McCaffrey likely in the same boat, Samuel may need to be counted on by necessity.