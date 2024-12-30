Brock Purdy loves playing on Monday Night Football, but the San Francisco 49ers have been reduced to nothing more than a spoiler role. Also, they received news that Charvarius Ward will miss the game against the Lions because of the expected birth of his son.

Ward got downgraded to out for “personal reasons,” according to nbcsportsbayarea.com.

Kyle Shanahan, head coach of the 49ers, said he couldn’t get into the details.

“Yeah, stuff I can't totally share,” Shanahan said. “I haven't talked to him about it, so we'll keep it personal. But nothing bad happened.”

49ers CB Charvarius Ward fighting through tough year

NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan reported Ward recently told her the family was expecting a baby boy. Ward did not participate with the team over the weekend and likely traveled out of the area for the birth of the couple's child.

The couple’s daughter, Amani Joy, passed away on Oct. 28, just shy of her second birthday. Ward missed four games because of the situation.

Earlier this season, Shanahan expressed his thoughts about Ward’s trials.

“Once you have a kid — you don't realize it until you have one — but the day you have it, it becomes your biggest fear in life,” Shanahan said. “And to watch it happen to someone we're so close to. I just remember talking to Mooney when he had his daughter Amani two years ago and how excited he was.

“And to have to talk to him yesterday through this tragedy. She was at the game and everything. And he put her to bed Sunday night and woke up Monday morning, and it was over. It's everyone's biggest fear, but just to hear it happen to someone is as crushing and devastating as it gets. And there really aren't words for it. You've just gotta be there for someone as much as you can be and just help them as much as you can.”