49ers defense leaves Baker Mayfield in walking boot after Panthers loss

The Carolina Panthers were defeated by the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, 37-25. The Panthers were thoroughly dominated on both sides of the ball and following the game Panthers fans were hit with even more unfortunate news.

Baker Mayfield in a walking boot and walking very gingerly. pic.twitter.com/7N1CNRy6VY — Scott Fowler (@scott_fowler) October 10, 2022

“My left leg is not cut off. I am in a walking boot,” Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield said.

Mayfield left the game in the fourth quarter and was replaced by quarterback PJ Walker to finish the game. Running back Christian McCaffrey was also removed from the game.

If Mayfield’s injury proves to be serious enough for him to miss next week’s matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Walker will serve as the starting quarterback. Walker completed five passes for 60 passing yards against the 49ers.

Quarterback Sam Darnold is eligible to come off the Physically Unable to Perform list but, according to reports, Darnold is still nursing his ankle injury and is not even close to returning to the field.

Mayfield has struggled in his first season with the Panthers after being traded from the Cleveland Browns. In five games, Mayfield has thrown for 962 passing yards, four passing touchdowns, and four interceptions. With Carolina being 1-4, many are clamoring for Mayfield to be benched but with the team devoid of options, Mayfield persisted as the starting quarterback.

Mayfield’s injury could thrust Walker into the starting lineup and the hope is that maybe he could give the team the necessary spark needed to rebound from this terrible start to the season and lead a resurgence, especially with weapons such as McCaffrey and wide receiver D.J. Moore at his disposal.