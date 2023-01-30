San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans will meet with the Houston Texans for a second interview after a 31-7 loss in the NFC Championship game to the Philadelphia Eagles, according to a Sunday tweet from NFL Network National Insider Ian Rapoport.

If all goes well, he’s expected to become the Texans’ new head coach.

Ryans once sued the team for negligence before he was in the running to be the team’s next head coach, CBS Sports NFL reporter and Insider Jonathan Jones wrote in a Saturday article.

“According to a league source, Houston team owner Cal McNair weren’t sure whether (DeMeco) Ryans, who once sued the Texans for negligence, would ultimately want to be the head coach for the team. Multiple sources have told CBS Sports that’s not true. In fact, one source described the Texans job as Ryans’ top choice this cycle.”

In Ryans’s two seasons as San Francisco’s defensive coordinator, the team finished the regular season ranked first in total defense, allowing 300.6 yards per game. The 49ers shined in the run game, allowing just 77.7 rushing yards per contest, second best in the NFL.

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan endorsed DeMeco Ryans as rumors about the Denver Broncos’ head coaching job heated up later in January.

“He’s the ideal leader, whatever he does,” Shanahan said. “He was that way when he came into Houston as a rookie linebacker. He took over that defense right away.

“You could tell he was in charge when he was a 21-year-old rookie. He came in here as a quality control [coach], and within like six months, we moved him to linebacker coach.”

DeMeco Ryans seemed focused on defeating the Dallas Cowboys before the teams faced on in the NFC Divisional round.

“With everything you’re trying to do as a coach, you’re trying to crunch a lot of things in,” Ryans said. “You’re trying to dissect a lot of information. Time management is a crucial thing to have.”