DeMeco Ryans won Defensive Rookie of the Year when he was a member of the Houston Texans in 2006. Now, Ryans is the leading candidate to become the Texans’ next head coach.

Ryans in planning to meet with the Texans after the San Francisco 49ers take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship, via the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. There is mututal interest between the Texans Ryans over Houston’s HC role. With Ryans now being the Texans’ top candidate, there is a strong chance he could become the team’s next head coach, assuming their meeting goes well.

DeMeco Ryans has been the 49ers’ defensive coordinator for the past two seasons. This year, San Francisco finished the regular season ranked first in total defense, allowing 300.6 yards per game. The 49ers shined in the run game, allowing just 77.7 rushing yards per contest, second best in the NFL.

The Texans are in desperate need of some defensive help. Houston ranked 30th in total defense, allowing 379.5 yards per game. Their run defense was the worst in the league, allowing 170.2 YPG.

Houston is also in need of a leader. They fired David Culley after one season in 2021 and now Lovie Smith in 2022 after one season. Ryans is just 38-years-old and has yet to become an NFL head coach. The Texans could build their future around him and grow as Ryans does.

Ryans was a monster defensively when he played for the Texans. Now Houston is hoping he return’s to the sidelines, as the team’s next head coach.