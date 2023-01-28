One of the hottest coordinators in the head coaching market right now is San Francisco 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans. The 49ers assistant is quickly becoming one of the favorites to land a couple of high-profile coaching gigs, including the Houston Texans. There is concern from some that Ryans might have bad blood with his former team Houston, given that he filed a lawsuit against them. However, that doesn’t appear to be the case, according to Jonathan Jones’ sources.

“According to a league source, Houston team owner Cal McNair weren’t sure whether (DeMeco) Ryans, who once sued the Texans for negligence, would ultimately want to be the head coach for the team. Multiple sources have told CBS Sports that’s not true. In fact, one source described the Texans job as Ryans’ top choice this cycle.”

Despite their awful season, the Texans look to be one of the more appealing head coaching gigs in the league. They have a blank team that a coach would love to have, as they can mold the team to their liking. They have the second-overall pick in the draft as well, and are in position to draft a quarterback if they need to. It’s basically a coach getting an opportunity to build his own team instead of inheriting a squad he might not be confident in.

DeMeco Ryans sued the Texans in 2016, claiming that the turf at the NRG stadium led to his career-ending injury. Time heals all wounds, though, and the 49ers DC seems ready to take over his former team. There are others who are interested in his services, though: teams like the Denver Broncos are also gunning for Ryans.