With Brandon Aiyuk's future in San Francisco very much up in the air, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has been forced to get creative in his wide receiver plans, as there's a very real possibility that he could be down a 1,000-yard receiver for at least some time this fall, if not indefinitely, should a trade come to pass.

While much of that responsibility will have to fall on rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall's shoulders, as John Lynch drafted him in the first round out of Florida for a reason, there are chances for some bottom-of-the-roster veteran receivers to potentially step up and play in place of the ASU product, including Chris Conley, who Shanahan discussed during his Monday press conference.

“It’s been huge. It was huge for us last year. He stepped up whenever we needed him at wideout, he came in and made some big plays,” Kyle Shanahan told reporters. “He made some big plays in the Super Bowl at wideout, he made some earlier in the playoffs. And then on special teams, we didn’t think he would have be a big factor on special teams, but just like everything he does, he’s such a pro and figures everything out. He was our best gunner in the Super Bowl, did a h*ll of a job at that. Wherever we’ve asked him, he’s done a h*ll of a job for us.”

Originally drafted in the third round of the 2015 NFL draft by the Kansas City Chiefs, Conley has bounced around the NFL over the past nine seasons, including eight regular season games for the 49ers to go with three playoff appearances as a hybrid special teams ace and depth player.

Conley was targeted six times in the regular season by the 49ers last season, catching three balls for 69 yards and two first downs, and he added two more catches for 35 yards in the playoffs, including an 18-yard reception in the Super Bowl. While it would be surprising to see the 49ers give Conley a much bigger role as he prepares for his 10th professional season – should he make the initial 53-man roster at all – he does play a role that is valuable on any team, especially one with Super Bowl aspirations.

Chris Conley isn't the only veteran WR Kyle Shanahan complimented

While Conley may have an inside track to remain a member of the 49ers this fall, he isn't the only veteran who is vying for a chance to participate in one of the most dynamic offenses in the NFL, as Robbie Chosen is also on the training camp roster after bouncing around the league over the past few years, including a 2023 sting with former San Francisco offensive coordinator Miek McDaniel.

Asked about what he's liked about Chosen in camp so far, Shanahan celebrated the pedigree of the speedy deep threat, as he's been a fan of the Temple product's work since he was a member of the New York Jets from 2016-19.

“I’ve always been a fan of him, his whole career. Especially going back to the Jets,” Shanahan noted. “Just the speed he’s had, the way he plays for a guy who can run so fast. I always thought he played physical, ran his routes very well. When you’re a very good go-runner, streak runner but also can run a slant, it’s a problem. Love that he has some experience in our offense, with just being with Miami last year. We got him in on a workout last week, and he looked like what we’ve seen from Chosen in the past. We’re excited to get him on board at this time.”

Though he didn't earn many headlines for the Dolphins last season due to the sheer star power around him in Miami, Chosen did quietly have a decent enough run in 2023, catching four of the six balls thrown his way for 126 yards and one touchdown, good for a 31.5 yards-per-catch average. Granted, that marks the fewest yards of his career by a noticeable margin, but his yards-per-catch still proves he can bring in that deep ball and secure production for his quarterback.

With basically no special teams production to speak of over his professional career, Chosen will have a tough road to making the 49ers roster this fall, but if Aiyuk is either holding out or traded, he might squeak by as a bottom-of-the-roster guy and/or a preferred practice squad signee, as his NFL experience, when coupled with his speed, just screams midseason surprise producer who has a game or two with a massive catch that angers fantasy football fans the world over.