Wide receiver pass to McCaffrey is first TD of Super Bowl 58

The San Francisco 49ers took the early edge in the first half of Super Bowl 58 with the first two scores of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jake Moody opened the scoring with a 55-yard field goal and then wide receiver Jauan Jennings hit running back Christian McCaffrey with a 21-yard TD pass to extend the lead to 10 points.

The first TD pass of Super Bowl 58 comes from a WR.

The 6th Super Bowl Pass TD by a non-QB: WR Jauan Jennings SB LVIII, RB Joe Mixon SB LVI, TE Trey Burton SB LII, WR Antwaan Randle-El, RB Lawrence McCutcheon SB XIV, RB Robert Newhouse SB XII. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) February 12, 2024

The Chiefs got on the board with a short field goal of their own, but the Niners dictated the pace of the first half of the game.

Non-quarterbacks don't often throw touchdown passes in the Super Bowl, but it has happened in the game's history. Jauan Jennings became the sixth non-quarterback to throw a scoring pass. He joined Joe Mixon of the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56, Trey Burton of the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 52, Antwaan Randle-El of the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl 40, Lawrence McCutcheon of the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 14 and Robert Newhouse of the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl 12.

It's a good sign for the 49ers, as 4 of the non-quarterback TD passes were delivered by the winning team. The only losing team included in the group saw Mixon throw his scoring pass against the Rams. Los Angeles emerged with a 23-20 triumph two years ago.

McCaffrey led the San Francisco offense with 5 receptions for 47 yards and he also had 9 carries for 33 yards. The 21-yard TD reception was the 49ers longest play of the first half.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City offense was unable to mount a scoring drive until the late stages of the first half. Mahomes has completed 11 of 13 passes for 123 yards but he has been sacked twice