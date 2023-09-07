On Wednesday, the NFL's Top 51 cap rule went away for the season, and the San Francisco 49ers reportedly created cap space by restructuring the contracts of tight end George Kittle and left tackle Trent Williams so that they take up $23.224 million in cap space, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

The 49ers' maneuvering is notable because on Wednesday the team came to terms on a five-year, $170 million contract with edge rusher Nick Bosa, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

The extension for Nick Bosa does not necessarily mean that his cap hit for the 2023 season is a lot, but it is just among a series of moves that help the 49ers create cap space to operate this season.

George Kittle and Trent Williams are two of the key pieces on the 49ers offense. Williams is one of, if not the best left tackle in the NFL, while Kittle is one of the best tight ends in the league. Both of those players make it much easier for a quarterback like Brock Purdy, who is entering the 2023 as the starter.

The 49ers will be facing the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road on Sunday for their Week 1 matchup. The question regarding Bosa's status is no longer there, and the 49ers will go into the game against the Steelers at full strength.

A lot will hinge on Brock Purdy's ability to repeat last year's performance, but the 49ers are expected to be a Super Bowl contender once again in the 2023 season.