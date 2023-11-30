Ahead of their game against the Philadelphia Eagles, it's time to release our San Francisco 49ers Week 13 predictions.

Wish a San Francisco 49ers Week 13 game scheduled against the Philadelphia Eagles, a lot of eyes will be on the rematch from last year's NFL Championship, in which the 49ers lost after Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury. Ahead of the 49ers-Eagles game, we'll be making our 49ers Week 13 predictions.

There was a lot of talking back and forth between the 49ers and Eagles throughout the offseason. Some 49ers players felt that they would have beaten the Eagles in the NFC championship game last season if Brock Purdy did not go down with an injury, while players on Philadelphia's side pushed back on that notion.

This season, the 49ers come into the matchup at 8-3, while the Eagles are at 10-1. The two teams are still viewed as arguably the two most talented in the NFC. The Eagles could take a stranglehold on the No. 1 seed in the conference with a win, while the 49ers could still contend for the top spot in the conference by taking this game. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top this weekend. Nevertheless, let's move on to our 49ers Week 13 predictions.

Brock Purdy throws 3 touchdowns

After going out so early due to an elbow injury after being sacked by Haason Reddick in the NFC championship game, Brock Purdy will want to make a statement in this game. It will be easier said than done against the Eagles defense, but San Francisco has the weapons for Brock Purdy to have a great day.

The area of weakness on the Eagles, if there is any, is in the secondary. That means players like Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle should be open down the field. Expect Purdy to take advantage and throw for three touchdowns in a game that will be more high scoring than people anticipate.

49ers defense forces multiple turnovers

Although the Eagles are 10-1 this season, many of those wins have come in close fashion, and there have been mistakes that have kept opponents in games. Those mistakes led to the lone loss against the New York Jets earlier this season, when Jalen Hurts threw three interceptions.

With the 49ers recently adding Chase Young to defense to join Nick Bosa and Fred Warner on the unit, there should be some chances to force turnovers. Expect the San Francisco defense to make some impact plays early on in the game to build a lead.

49ers stave off furious Eagles comeback attempt

As mentioned, San Francisco should have an opportunity to build a lead in this game. This is something that the Eagles have let happen many times this year. It just so happens that they have been able to come back and win every time. The one game they lost was when they blew a lead against the Jets.

It is a credit to the Eagles and Jalen Hurts that they have been able to come back so many times, it shows that they do not panic in that spot and are a dangerous team, even when you are playing with a significant lead on them.

Expect the Eagles to show why they are dangerous, no matter the score, once again this weekend. However, fans should also anticipate the San Francisco defense shutting things down when things get tight late in the game.