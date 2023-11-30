Even though the Eagles are home underdogs against the 49ers, head coach Nick Sirianni opens up about the betting odds.

With the Philadelphia Eagles at a whopping record at 10-1 heading into their next game Sunday, one would assume that they will be favored to win the contest as losing hasn't been a normal occurrence for the team. However, they'll actually be 2.5-point home underdogs heading into a matchup against the San Francisco 49ers and head coach Nick Sirianni isn't worried in the slightest of the betting odds according to NBC Sports.

“Not going to get wrapped into what anybody else thinks of us, whether that’s another team, whether that’s whoever makes the spreads, or anything like that,” Sirianni said Wednesday. “We just worry about going to work for ourselves. I think going into the last year and the year before, no one really thought we would be any good. I think it’s OK to be the underdog.”

An analogy that Sirianni uses to represent the Eagles as the underdogs is the iconic film “Rocky” from 1976 starring Sylvester Stallone. Why it's the perfect example for Sirianni is that the film takes place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania as the main protagonist is also from the city and wasn't thought about to beat the champion Apollo Creed in the story.

“I said on the radio the other day, before I ever stepped foot in the city all I knew about this city was Rocky [Balboa] versus Apollo Creed and the city plays the underdog well,” Sirianni said.

The Eagles have the best record in the NFC as they look to appear in back-to-back Super Bowls after losing last season to the Kansas City Chiefs. However, they still have to get past a conference powerhouse in the 49ers on Dec. 3 who are 8-3 and first in the NFC West.