The Brock Purdy doubters are losing their case. Despite the San Francisco 49ers quarterback continuing to succeed at the NFL level despite being the former Mr. Irrelevant, many people have believed he would “fall off” or “get exposed.”

That still hasn't happened as Purdy moved to 11-0 as a regular season starting quarterback. Not only did Purdy help solidify another win for the 49ers, but he did so while playing with incredible accuracy. The 49ers passer completed almost all of his passes, going 20-21 for 283 yards and a touchdown. He primarily connected with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, completing multiple intermediate and deep completions to the 4th-year wideout.

His play has caught the attention of future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers. During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers spoke about Purdy's success along with the doubt he's faced.

“I'm a big fan of Brock Purdy and he's doing great things.. He's a pretty damn good player and he's making high level throws.”

“People always have to add some sort of caveat,” Aaron Rodgers added. “Like, ‘Kyle's such a great playcaller. He's got CMC and Deebo and Kittle and all these guys.' “At some point, I think some of that's going to die down. They're going to realize that Brock's a pretty damn good player,” via The Athletic's David Lombardi.

Through four games, Brock Purdy has completed 72.3% of his passes for 1,019 yards and five touchdowns. He leads the NFL in QBR with a 84.6 rating and has yet to turn the ball over. While Purdy had some struggles with a few off-target throws early versus the New York Giants in Week 3, he completely redeemed himself with his accuracy in this game.

Despite what the doubters have said, Purdy is playing great. He may have incredible talent surrounding him, but he has still established himself as one of the most important pieces to the 49ers offensive machine.