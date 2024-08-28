With no hints of a contract holdout resolution with Brandon Aiyuk in sight, the San Francisco 49ers did their due diligence in signing former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. The 2021 second-round pick out of LSU was a casualty of NFL cutdown day, a post-preseason deadline where every team must bring down their roster to 53 players.

In three seasons, Marshall Jr only has 64 receptions for 767 yards and one touchdown. Now a reserve on the 49ers' depth chart, it's not likely Marshall Jr plays much unless Aiyuk refuses to play this year.

With Bryce Young under center in Carolina, Marshall Jr was no longer a great fit for their playstyle. A prototypical “X” receiver with above-average size and speed, the Panthers prefer to pass it underneath. Young's 5.5 Yards Per Attempt (YPA) and 4.5 Adjusted Yards Per Attempt (AY/A) ranked outside the top 30 among all quarterbacks. Marshall would be best utilized in the intermediate pass game, which is the 49ers' specialty.

Terrace Marshall Jr's second chance with the 49ers

When you look at the 49ers Nos. 3 and 4 receivers, Jauan Jennings (6'3″, 212 lbs) and Chris Conley (6'2″, 205 lbs), both have similar builds compared to Marshall Jr. This is because the 49ers' passing game attacks downfield. Brock Purdy led the NFL with a 9.6 YPA and 9.3 AY/A. Purdy may not be known for having a big arm, but that's the upside of playing in Kyle Shanahan's offense.

While it's unlikely the 49ers make an 11th-hour trade to send away Aiyuk, the gets one final crack with Marshall who is in the final year of his rookie contract. There are countless examples of teams taking their chances with players on their rookie contract like Mac Jones in Jacksonville, Justin Fields in Pittsburgh or Zach Wilson in Denver.

Although the 49ers could be without Aiyuk and OT Trent Williams, another of their best players, to start the season, their Week 1 opponent isn't buying it. New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh expects both to play in their Monday Night Football matchup to kick off their seasons.

“Fully expect those two [to play],” Saleh said. “Fully expect Trent Williams to walk on the field and still be his All-Pro self with a newly minted contract, I’m sure, and Aiyuk, I’m sure he’ll be there, but yeah, you keep an eye, kind of a side-eye. Right now, it’s all tunnel vision towards them and only them. I’ll say this, with or without them, they are still a championship roster, and they’ve got some dudes all over their roster. It’s going to be a fun game, great challenge.

The 49ers have a few days to bring their roster together for a full practice week.