San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead will look to test the waters of NFL free agency, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
“Sources to @BleacherReport: #49ers star DL Arik Armstead has decided to become a free agent and will be released. Armstead comes off a 6 tackle, 1-sack performance in the Super Bowl, and ranks 4th in playoff sacks among all active players. His 8 playoff sacks rank second all-time in franchise history.”
This latest development comes on the heels of Armstead and the 49ers failing to be on the same page on how to move forward with his contract that San Francisco was said to be looking to restructure, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.
“After the 49ers and DL Arik Armstead attempted but failed to work out a restructured contract, San Francisco now plans to release him, per source. Armstead now is expected to become a free agent. The two sides came close to a deal, but Armstead, as @Schultz_Report reported, wanted to see what his market is.”
Selected in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft (17th overall) by the 49ers, Armstead signed a five-year extension deal worth $85 million with San Francisco in 2020. He was supposed to earn $17.1 million in base salary in the 2024 NFL season, but will now have to look for work somewhere else amid his big decision.
There shouldn't be a lack of suitors for the services of the veteran. Armstead has career totals of 33.5 sacks and 88 quarterback hits along with 302 combined tackle and three forced fumbles across 116 games played in the pros.