The 49ers just loaded up on their defensive line with the Chase Young trade, much to the chagrin of their former teammates.

The rich just keep getting richer. The San Francisco 49ers already had a formidable pass-rush with players like Arik Armstead, Nick Bosa, and Javon Hargrave. Now, the team bolstered their defensive line by trading for former Washington Commmanders first-round pick Chase Young. After struggling on defense the last few games, the Niners are hoping that this trade reinvigorates them.

It's safe to say that the 49ers players are excited about this trade. Understandably, their opponents are none too pleased about this. Armstead revealed that former 49ers pass-rusher and Chiefs LB Charles Omenihu phoned him after the trade and ribbed him, per NBC Sports.

“Charles Omenihu called me and said, ‘Oh, y’all cheating now,’” Armstead said with a laugh on 49ers Talk.

Armstead also shared his thoughts on the trade, and while he's thankful that the 49ers somehow got him, their job doesn't stop at getting good players.

“Organizationally, you can stockpile talent without giving up much, it’s a no-brainer,” Armstead said. “I don’t know how Washington let him leave, but that’s on them. He’s here (49ers) now. Guys are obviously excited, but now it’s time to get to work. It was exciting news over the bye week. We’re excited to have him, and he’s going to be tremendous for our team. And now it’s time to go put it out on the field.”

After losing three straight before the bye week, the 49ers are raring to get back on the field and bounce back. Up next for San Francisco is a date against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Can they reach new heights with a brand-new defensive line?