The Jimmy Garoppolo era is officially over in San Francisco. San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke to the media on the first day of training camp, telling reporters that the team is “moving on” with Trey Lance as their starting quarterback.

Although the offseason tea leaves were seemingly indicating such a move would occur, it’s still pretty shocking to hear it actually being said. 49ers defensive linemen Arik Armstead was asked about Garoppolo’s “passing of the torch” to Lance. Here’s what Armstead said, per Cam Inman of The Mercury News.

#49ers Arik Armstead

"I love Jimmy. Love Trey. I don’t make those decisions. If that’s the decision they decide to make, we’re all with it. Jimmy is here & it was great to see him. He’s a perfect guy to have in this situation to pass that (torch). I’m excited to see what happens" — Cam Inman (@CamInman) July 26, 2022

Arik Armstead said that he “loves” both Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance, but he did note that whatever decision the 49ers make, he, and the rest of the team, are “all with it.”

The 49ers defender said that Garoppolo is “the perfect guy” to have in this situation. Obviously, it can be an awkward situation when the team is moving on from one quarterback, who led the team to a Super Bowl in 2019, to another.

However, Garoppolo has clearly been handling the situation as best as he can, judging by Armstead’s reaction. Finally, the 28-year-old defender finished his thoughts by expressing excitement for what’s to come with the 49ers.

For a breakdown of the top 10 quarterbacks entering the 2022 NFL season, listen below:

The immediate next step for the 49ers is to trade Garoppolo. After that, they’ll have further chances to see what Lance is capable of, in both training camp and the preseason.

Early reports out of 49ers’ minicamp suggested that Lance looked sharp earlier this offseason. That’s why there’s reason for excitement in San Francisco, even as the team says goodbye to Jimmy Garoppolo.