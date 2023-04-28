Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Brandon Aiyuk is staying with the San Francisco 49ers for at least a couple more years.

That is after the Niners officially picked up Aiyuk’s fifth-year option on Friday, which means he’ll be under contract with the team until 2024, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 25-year-old wide receiver had a breakout campaign in 2022, which has garnered him plenty of trade interest in recent weeks heading to the NFL Draft. Some thought Aiyuk could be available in a deal, especially since the 49ers know very well they would need to pay him a lot of money in order to retain his services moving forward.

Clearly, however, the 49ers feel differently. By picking up his fifth-year option, the team basically made it clear that they aren’t going to move the rising star.

For what it’s worth, it has been reported recently that the 49ers like Brandon Aiyuk and that they don’t have plans of moving him despite concerns about his future with the team. Even general manager John Lynch emphasized that he wants the youngster around for the foreseeable future.

“I’m not going to get into specifics on people but we love Brandon Aiyuk. Excited about Brandon being a part of this team, I’ll just leave it at that,” Lynch explained.

“… We’re trying to do something special this year, and Brandon’s going to be a big part of that, and beyond as well. So yes, you have to think out a few years. But we’re really excited about Brandon. Feel like he made another big step next year, and I think the best is yet to come. We want him being a part of it, and at some point, you have to figure things out. I guess we’ll take that as it comes, but right now, and into the future, we’re really excited.”

Of course what will happen after 2024 is uncertain. If Brandon Aiyuk keeps performing at a high level, he’s going to command a ton of money. Whether the 49ers would be willing to pay him or not remains to be seen.