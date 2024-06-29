What is the world is going on with Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers? There was certainly some doubt that Aiyuk would return to the team with his contract expiring. Now, though, it seems like it's more likely that the star wide receiver would be donning a different jersey by the start of the 2024 season.

With that in mind, fans have been wondering where Aiyuk could end up if he doesn't reach an agreement with the 49ers. The star wide receiver himself has talked about his desired landing spots should he be traded, per The Pivot podcast. Brandon Aiyuk listed the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Washington Commanders as two teams he'd like to join.

“If not a Niners uniform probably a Washington Commanders uniform,” Aiyuk said on “The Pivot” podcast. “If not a Washington Commanders uniform, probably Steelers uniform.”

Interesting choices for the 49ers star. The Steelers are an interesting choice: they are in a toughto acquire Aiyuk, and he probably wouldn't get the deal he wants there. Fit-wise, Aiyuk would likely be WR1 or WR2 behind George Pickens. The Commanders are a younger team with a rookie quarterback, but they have the cap space to shell out for Aiyuk. Aiyuk would also be the WR1 of the team if that happens.

Aiyuk has been an important part of the 49ers' success in the last few seasons. At times, it felt like the star wide receiver was the WR1 with Deebo Samuel struggling. Aiyuk's route-running and pass-catching ability makes him a dangerous threat. Paired with the threat of Christian McCaffrey, Samuel, and George Kittle, and Aiyuk has shone brightly in the last few years.

Aiyuk and 49ers' future

Aiyuk is entering the fifth year of his contract, and the 49ers are surely going to pick up the fifth-year option. However, as with most wide receivers, Aiyuk is looking for a new contract extension. This is where the two sides are unable to meet. Aiyuk's demands are in line with the recent extensions that other wide receivers have gotten: a deal in the $30 million range.

The 49ers seem to be unwilling to shell out that money for Aiyuk. On one hand, a $30 million per year contract is usually reserved for the best of the best. Aiyuk is an elite receiver, but he's nowhere near the caliber of, say, Justin Jefferson or Amon-Ra St. Brown. The flip side, though, is that Aiyuk is incredibly important to the team, and they have to find a way to keep him.

If the 49ers and Aiyuk find a middle ground, then that's perfect. Projections have Aiyuk as a $26 million per year player, which is kind of close to the $30 million Jefferson and St. Brown have gotten. If not… then, the Niners might be inclined to trade Aiyuk instead and let him get that contract extension somewhere else.

In the event that that happens, the 49ers' receiving situation gets a little less clearer. Jauan Jennings seems to be a solid guy, but most of the receiving load will now fall on Samuel and Kittle. That is something that San Francisco would want to avoid.