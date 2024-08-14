Legendary wide receiver Jerry Rice might have just teased some excellent news for San Francisco 49ers fans. Or, he is inadvertently plunging one last dagger into them before this whole saga ends. Either way, the all-time leader in catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns just sent seismic waves throughout the Bay Area after his latest post about disgruntled star Brandon Aiyuk.

“I guess we all find out tomorrow GOATS!” Rice ambiguously posted on Instagram, via Bleacher Report. “Will he stay or leave!”

While it is admittedly risky to overreact to this sort of claim, it would be odd for the three-time Super Bowl champion to take this approach if he had an inkling that Aiyuk was on the verge of being traded. People do not want to hear riddles before having to say goodbye to their team's No. 1 wideout.