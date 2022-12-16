By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The start of Brock Purdy’s career in the NFL continues to look promising. In his second start of the season Thursday night against the Seattle Seahawks, Purdy opened the contest like a seasoned pro, connecting with his targets in each of his first nine pass attempts of the evening. If that sounded like a rare achievement, it is because it is, with ESPN Stats & Info noting Purdy has just become the first San Francisco 49ers quarterback to have that kind of start in a game since 2001 Jeff Garcia.

Brock Purdy went 9-9 for 73 yards and a touchdown in the 1st quarter. He’s the first 49ers QB to go 9-9 or better in a 1st quarter since Jeff Garcia in 2001 against the Bills.

Purdy definitely is still feeling it after helping the 49ers record a win in Week 14 against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home. In the win over the Buccaneers, which was also Purdy’s first career start in the NFL, the rookie quarterback passed for 185 yards and two touchdowns on 16 of 21 completions. He was not intercepted nor sacked by the Buccaneers, a solid defensive team that had a target on the back of Purdy.

With 49ers Week 1 starter Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance both on the injured reserve, the 49ers can be viewed as lucky to still be looking stable under center even though they’re rolling out with practically a third-stringer who’s got an extremely limited experience in the NFL.

Purdy was the last pick overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, with the 49ers taking him in the seventh round (262nd overall).