In the days before the 2024 NFL season, the San Francisco 49ers have given huge extensions to wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and offensive tackle Trent Williams. They also re-signed offensive lineman Jon Feliciano this offseason and brought in free agents like defensive ends Leonard Floyd and Yetur Gross-Matos. Yet, the team still has the most salary-cap space in the NFL. How is that possible? Two words: Brock Purdy.

As news of the Williams extension started to come out, NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero reported that the 49ers have $50 million in cap space, and helped explain why.

“How are the #49ers affording to get all these contracts done? Believe it or not, they entered today with an NFL-high $50 million in 2024 cap space, thanks largely to a league-high rollover of unused cap from 2023,” Pelissero wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “The beauty of having a top QB making under $1 million.”

The 49ers' salary cap space is good news to get veteran extensions done, add players throughout the season, and to rollover to next season. That last piece may be the most important use of this space, though, because in the 2025 offseason, the 49ers' salary cap situation could change dramatically.

The 49ers salary cap will take a major hit with the Brock Purdy contract extension

Purdy, the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft is on year three of a four-year, $3.7 million deal, according to Spotrac. Last season, he had an $889,252 cap hit, and in 2024, his cap figure will be $1,004,252.

This season, that represents 0.39% of the 49ers’ 2024 cap. By comparison, with a $55.1 million cap hit this season, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott takes up 21.59% of his team’s cap.

And that’s why Purdy is the most valuable type of player in the NFL and maybe in all of professional team sports: A starting quarterback on a rookie contract.

Up to this point, Purdy was locked into the deal he signed as a seventh-round draft pick. However, at the end of the 2024 season, he becomes eligible for a contract extension. If he doesn’t re-sign in the offseason, his cap hit next year will still be incredibly low at $1.1 million. It makes sense for both parties, though, to re-do the deal next offseason.

For Purdy, he’ll make 30-40 times what he’s made to this point in his career in one season. For the 49ers, they may be able to sign him at a small discount. If they let him hit his franchise tag season, the contract will jump much more quickly and become huge.

So while the 49ers may not be looking at Dak Prescott-type numbers anytime soon, their days of leading the league in salary cap space are close to over.