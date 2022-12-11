By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy’s dad, Shawn Purdy, grew emotional as his son dominated Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Brock Purdy's dad watching his son 🥰 What a moment 🙏 (via @nfl)pic.twitter.com/gsM4k3Y4Nr — ESPN (@espn) December 11, 2022

“This is pretty special to watch,” NFL on Fox commentators said when the camera panned onto Brock Purdy’s dad. “Can you even imagine?

“I can’t.”

Brock Purdy threw for two touchdowns and just above 185 passing yards in his second start of the season in place of Niners starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who was sidelined for at least three months after narrowly avoiding a serious midfoot injury. Tom Brady threw two picks and 140 yards in the same amount of time.

“The good news is [Garoppolo] does not have a Lisfranc injury,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday. “The bad news is he broke the bone associated with Lisfranc injuries.

“No surgery coming, no ligament damage, but as far as a timeframe, my understanding is about three months. He can’t do anything at all for the first six weeks. It is not considered to be realistic, based on the sources I’ve spoken with, that he is back late in the playoffs.”

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel was carted off the field against the Bucs after the Niners took a comfortable 21-0 lead in the first half. He ended the day with 43 receiving yards on four receptions, averaging 10.5 yards per catch and missing just one of his five targets.

The first-year quarterback also had the help of a balanced running attack against a shorthanded Bucs defense that allowed the 10th-fewest rushing yards and tied for the third-fewest rushing touchdowns in 12 games played. Running back Christian McCaffery racked up just under 120 rushing yards and one touchdown on 14 attempts by halfway in the third quarter, his most since a 108-yard performance for the Carolina Panthers against the New Orleans Saints in late September.