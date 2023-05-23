A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

San Francisco 49ers fans everywhere are looking forward to seeing Brock Purdy return to the field in 2023 after what turned out to be a truly amazing campaign by the 262nd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Purdy played an integral role in the Niners securing a spot in the playoffs and most would argue that his injury also put an end to whatever title hopes San Francisco had this past season.

The good news for Niners fans, however, is that Purdy should be back in action sooner rather than later. As a matter of fact, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan’s recent update should excite Niners supporters:

“It’s not really that it’s a moving target, it’s that only God knows and it’s all estimates,” Shanahan said. “So, it depends on what ‘people’ have got for me. But I mean, we’re hoping for Week 1 and feeling pretty optimistic about that. That’s what we’re hoping for, he’ll be ready to play in Week 1.

“And usually that doesn’t mean that’s the day he comes back — usually you’ve got to come before that to make that goal. And that’s kind of the goal we’re hoping for and don’t have any reason to think differently.”

Purdy underwent surgery on a torn UCL in March, and previous reports suggest that he will need several months of rehab before he is able to throw a football again. All signs are currently pointing to Brock Purdy being on track with his recovery schedule and the fact that Kyle Shanahan has now mentioned a potential return in Week 1 — albeit a bit hesitatingly — is definitely a positive sign.