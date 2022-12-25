By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

This is Brock Purdy’s world, and we are merely living in it. The San Francisco 49ers rookie has captured the attention of every NFL fan with his incredible play for the team. Purdy isn’t just coasting on the 49ers’ talent: he’s actively helping the team win games. Their last win against the Commanders put Brock Purdy in the 49ers history books with an incredible record, per CBS Sports.

Brock Purdy is the first QB in 49ers history to win each of his first three career starts pic.twitter.com/urvXmguFuI — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 25, 2022

Brock Purdy filled in for 49ers veteran Jimmy Garoppolo after the latter suffered a foot injury (which may turn out to not be season-ending). Garoppolo himself was just filling in for Trey Lance, who also suffered an injury earlier. With Purdy’s status as “Mr. Irrelevant”, many immediately wrote off San Francisco after Jimmy G’s injury.

Instead, the 49ers continue to roll through their competition, with Purdy doing everything in his power to help the team. He’s been blessed with some amazing talents at all positions, but he’s also made his opportunities count. He’s been a key reason why the Kyle Shanahan offense is continuing to hum even without their main guys.

The 49ers are now on to the playoffs, where Brock Purdy will truly be tested. Playing well in the regular season is not easy for any rookie, but the playoffs are a whole different animal. San Francisco will have home-field advantage in the first round, so that’s at least something going for Purdy.

Brock Purdy has been the NFL’s best story in a season full of incredible ones. Will he continue this epic streak against the Raiders next week?