By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Brock Purdy continues to make history with the San Francisco 49ers, and his latest performance in Week 16 even has him reaching Dan Marino territory.

After leading the 49ers to their third straight win ever since he became a starter (eighth consecutive overall), the rookie quarterback also made history as only the fourth player in 72 years to pass for multiple touchdowns in his first three career starts. On Saturday against the Washington Commanders, the 22-year-old signal-caller completed 15 of his 22 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns against just one interception.

Marino actually did it for five straight games in 1983, while Jay Cutler accomplished it in four games in 2006. Purdy is tied with Marcus Mariota, who also achieved the feat in his first three starts back in 2015.

Sure enough, any time you’re mentioned with a legend like Dan Marino, you are doing something right. And true enough, Brock Purdy has been sensational for the 49ers despite being thrown into the starting job after the injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo.

In his first career start against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 14, Purdy threw for two touchdowns as well after completing 16 of his 21 passes for 185 yards. In Week 15 against the Seattle Seahawks, he had another two-TD game on 17-of-26 pass completion. He had no interception in both instances.

Purdy has certainly proven he can be a starting quarterback in the NFL, and sure enough, 49ers fans have high hopes he can maintain his incredible play come the playoffs.