The San Francisco 49ers are moving on to the next round of the 2023 NFL playoffs after they wreaked havoc on the field in Santa Clara against Geno Smith and the San Francisco 49ers. Behind yet another stellar performance from rookie Brock Purdy, the Niners were able to survive a slow start to Saturday night’s game against the Seahawks and win to the tune of a 41-23 score.

Purdy played so well, he established a new record (Nick Wagoner of ESPN) and became the talk of Twitter town once again.

#49ers QB Brock Purdy is 23 years and 18 days old. That makes him the youngest player in NFL postseason history to throw for 300 yards and 3 TDs in a game. The man he surpassed? Dan Marino, Purdy’s childhood hero and the reason he wears No. 13.

Trey Lance and Jimmy G after Brock Purdy balled out for the Niners pic.twitter.com/rWEqMKrWwe — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) January 15, 2023

Billy, this is Brock Purdy. He's a QB. He is one of the most undervalued players in the draft. His defect is he doesn’t lose pic.twitter.com/EwCuIF9uww — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) January 15, 2023

What Brock Purdy told the Seahawks pic.twitter.com/tL923a2vUF — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) January 15, 2023

The first rookie QB with 4 total TDs in a playoff game: @BrockPurdy13 (h/t @NFLResearch) pic.twitter.com/owg3z4hy17 — NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2023

Brock Purdy in the 2nd half pic.twitter.com/qWJeS5XbyW — Gump Cathcart (@bubbagumpino) January 14, 2023

Brock Purdy laid waste on the Seahawks’ stop unit, particularly in the second half in which the 49ers masterfully turned what was then a close game into a blowout contest. The 49ers were trailing the Seahawks by a point at the end of the first half, but the final 30 minutes of the contest were all about muscle flexing for Purdy and the 49ers. San Francisco grabbed the lead again in the third quarter with a Brock Purdy touchdown run followed by a Robbie Gould extra-point kick.

Those were the only points scored by either the 49ers or the Seahawks in the third period. In the fourth quarter, the wheels fell off the Seahawks, as the 49ers relentlessly punched Seattle’s defense in the mouth. Purdy passed for an Elijah Mitchell touchdown grab one minute into the final quarter. After forcing the Seahawks to punt, Purdy found wide receiver Deebo Samuel for a massive 74-yard touchdown that broke the Seahawks’ back and put the 49ers ahead by three scores.

All told, Brock Purdy finished the game with 332 passing yards and a trio of touchdown tosses without an interception, while completing 18 of 30 pass attempts. Purdy also rushed four times for 16 rushing yards and a touchdown.

The 49ers are still undefeated since Brock Purdy began starting for the 49ers, and they will ride that momentum into the NFC Divisional Round versus the winner of the other NFC Wild-Card Round showdown between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys.