By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Sure, the 49ers will not have Jimmy Garoppolo for the rest of the season, but they definitely trust what they have in Brock Purdy. So far, Purdy has looked solid and capable of handling the chores under center for the 49ers, who will be facing the Seattle Seahawks on the road this Thursday to kick off the 15th week of the 2022 NFL season.

A reason for Purdy’s early success as the 49ers starting quarterback is that he doesn’t shy away from slinging the ball. He’s not one to just settle entirely as a game-managing checkdown artist. In fact, as pointed out by Dov Kleinman, Purdy managed to tie Garoppolo’s three-year total of deep touchdown passes in just the second quarter of San Francisco’s win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home last Sunday.

#49ers QBs: Jimmy Garoppolo – two deep TD passes in 3 years. Brock Purdy – two deep TD passes in one quarter of his 1st NFL start (FS1) pic.twitter.com/RbKF98lvGB — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 14, 2022

In the said quarter; Purdy hooked up with do-it-all running back Christian McCaffrey for a 27-yard touchdown and passed for another when he found wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk for a 32-yard score. Overall in that contest. Purdy passed for 185 yards and two touchdowns without an interception on 21 of 25 completions.

It is a big plus for Purdy that he is surrounded by a plethora of elite weapons on offense. Apart from McCaffrey and Aiyuk, the 49ers also still have Georgia Kittle. Deebo Samuel is currently dealing with an injury and will miss a few weeks reportedly, but once he returns, hopefully in the playoffs, Purdy will get another talented piece downfield to throw deep passes.

The 49ers are eighth in the NFL with 24.4 points per game and ninth with 361.5 total yards per outing.