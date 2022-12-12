By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

If Brock Purdy’s performance during his first career start isn’t enough for San Francisco 49ers fans to love him, then his immediate reaction after beating Tom Brady and the Tampa Buccaneers should win him the hearts of everyone.

Purdy was sensational for the 49ers in Week 14, completing 16 of his 21 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns. For good measure, he also rushed for one TD to help propel San Francisco to the 35-7 win over the Buccaneers.

The 22-year-old completely outshined Brady, who threw one touchdown but had two interceptions. Purdy also became the only quarterback ever to beat Brady in his first career start, with seven QBs before him attempting to do it only to fail miserably.

In a heartwarming turn of events, Purdy shared a special moment with his family and friends after the win. He ran into the stands to hug his relatives who were there to support and cheer for him.

Brock Purdy ran into the stands postgame to embrace his friends &family #49erspic.twitter.com/tLDbfqjQMv — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) December 12, 2022

It was undoubtedly a beautiful scene, especially after Brock Purdy’s dad was spotted being emotional earlier in the game when his son was dominating Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. The Purdy patriarch was caught on camera getting teary-eyed while watching Brock fulfill his NFL dream.

Brock Purdy's dad watching his son 🥰 What a moment 🙏 (via @nfl)pic.twitter.com/gsM4k3Y4Nr — ESPN (@espn) December 11, 2022

Considering how Purdy played in the critical game, he’ll definitely get more chance to play and show the world that “Mr. Irrelevant” can be relevant as well. Here’s to hoping that his dad and the rest of his family can attend their upcoming matches as well to witness him start his pro career.