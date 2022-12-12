By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy shocked the NFL in Week 14, defeating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his first career start. However, Purdy and the 49ers’ celebration seems to have been cut short due to some troublesome injury news.

Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reported that Purdy is currently dealing with an oblique injury. Furthermore, Branch added that Purdy underwent an MRI on Monday.

Purdy apparently felt some tightness as the game went on and was replaced by Josh Johnson in the fourth quarter. Before he left, Purdy put on a spectacle against Brady, completing 16-of-21 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns. San Francisco would go on to win 35-7.

Speaking on Monday, 49ers’ head coach Kyle Shanahan said that he spoke with Purdy after the win and that he was impressed with his toughness throughout.

“I think it was a challenge for him,” Shanahan said. “Just talking to him and seeing him after the game. I think he toughed it out. Did some real good things with it. I know he’s sore today. Hopefully, the MRI will be good and it will give him a chance to play Thursday.”

Brock Purdy started the season as the 49ers’ third-string backup. He was pushed into starting duties after Week 1 starter Trey Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury and backup Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a long-term foot injury. If Purdy missed the game, Johnson would then be pressed into starting duties; San Francisco’s fourth starting quarterback this season.

Purdy impressed in his Week 14 starting debut. But he’ll need to heal from his oblique injury if he wants to create more magic in Week 15.