The San Francisco 49ers cannot get through an offseason or training camp without being engulfed by a cloud of quarterback speculation. While head coach Kyle Shanahan has been steadfast in his support of Brock Purdy, continuous interception issues have opened the door to questions about the starting job. There are still plenty of people standing behind Mr. Irrelevant, however.

In fact, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky believes that Purdy has what it takes to bring the Niners all the way to the top.

“Yes, he can lead them to the Super Bowl,” the retired QB said on Thursday's edition of First Take. “I think Brock Purdy and/or Sam Darnold can take them to the Super Bowl if I'm being dead honest…Can he do it again is going to be the big challenge. I believe he is capable of that. And then, can he stay healthy?”

Orlovsky's endorsement of the 23-year-old is dampened a bit by his proclamation that current backup quarterback Sam Darnold could also win the NFC with this loaded San Fran roster. Though, it has been proven time and again that a superstar signal-caller is not necessary to snatch the Lombardi Trophy.

Brock Purdy was a devastating elbow injury from potentially facing the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. He displayed great poise and gained crucial experience during the team's momentous run last season. Dan Orlovsky's primary concern is how the former Iowa State star will respond, now that opposing coaches have more information on him.

He is not going to sneak up on anybody during his second year, but Purdy can still be the answer for the 49ers. His young career has been met with plenty of challenges already. Struggles in training camp practice should not so easily derail this hype train before the new season even gets started.