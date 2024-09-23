The San Francisco 49ers are suddenly in danger. San Fran is dealing with a host of injuries to key players like Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, and Christian McCaffrey. Now they are behind in the standings after blowing a 14-point lead and losing to the Rams 27-24.

Brock Purdy played a great game in the losing effort and put his name in the history books with other great 49ers QBs.

By losing to the Rams, Purdy joined franchise greats in Joe Montana and Steve Young. Purdy became the third QB in 49ers history to loss a game in which he completed 70% of his passes and had three or more touchdowns.

The 49ers are now 1-2, which puts them below 0.500 for the first time in Purdy's career as the team's starter.

“That's just part of the NFL and being a professional in a professional sport, everybody's really good,” Purdy said, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner. “Last year means absolutely nothing. And every time you show up on Sunday, you're going to get everybody's best shot. It's the NFL and we all have to be real with that. We have to have the mindset of going and taking it every Sunday and nothing's ever going to be given to us.”

Purdy had a phenomenal game against the Rams even though he was missing multiple foundational pieces of the offense. He finished 22-of-30 for 292 yards and three touchdowns, good for a passer rating of 137.1.

It is good to see Purdy thriving despite missing his favorite weapons. However, the 49ers still cannot get out of their own way early in the 2024 season.

Kyle Shanahan rips 49ers special teams unit for blowing 14-point lead vs. Rams

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was furious with his special teams unit after Sunday's loss to the Rams.

Shanahan ripped his special teamers for making multiple gaffes throughout the late stages of the game that ultimately cost them a victory.

One example: the 49ers were reportedly prepared for a fake punt but still were not able to stop it.

“49ers coach Kyle Shanahan says the Niners were expecting a fake punt when it happened and had the call on for it but they still gave up the edge,” reported Nick Wagoner on X.

The 49ers also had terrible punt coverage late in the game. This allowed the Rams to return the punt deep into 49ers territory. This helped set up the game-winning field goal.

“You've got to take their hope away,” Shanahan said after the game. “You give [Rams quarterback Matthew] Stafford too much hope [and] you put a ball in his hands at the end, it's not a situation you want to be in.”

San Fran will look to get back on track in Week 4 as the 49ers host the flailing Patriots.