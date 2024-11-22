Injuries are a tough reality for all pro sports teams, and the San Francisco 49ers have dealt with it throughout this season as they trudged toward a 5-5 record. For instance, star wideout Brandon Aiyuk suffered a season-ending injury, while running back Christian McCaffrey has just returned from an Achilles injury that took him out for the first nine weeks of the season. George Kittle also missed the Seattle Seahawks game on Week 11. Ahead of Week 12 against the Green Bay Packers, now it's 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy's turn to deal with injury.

“No 49ers quarterback will speak today, which is when the starter usually speaks,” per 49ers reporter Matt Barrows on X, formerly Twitter. “That suggests the team doesn't know who's starting in Green Bay. The QB–whoever he is–will talk to reporters tomorrow.”

Week 12: Packers vs. 49ers

Amid the injury bug hitting the 49ers this season, their quarterback Brock Purdy has remained solid and available throughout, but now, ahead of the Week 12 Packers game, it seems this bug has finally caught up to him.

After losing to the Seahawks on Sunday, Purdy has felt soreness in his right shoulder, his throwing shoulder. Though the team doesn't fear any long-term issue, they still limited their starting QB's activity during Wednesday practice.

“[Purdy] was still limited today. He didn't do as much yesterday but did a little more today,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said in a radio interview, via Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports. “He went out there and did a little bit, then went back in about halfway through and rested up. Hopefully [his shoulder] will be feeling great on Sunday.”

Moreover, Shanahan thinks the shoulder soreness came from the hits he took during their loss to the Seahawks, not from a specific play. The Seahawks had sacked Purdy twice, and then he took more hits as he scored a touchdown.

Purdy had suffered a serious elbow injury in his rookie year in 2022, but he started 16 games last year, helping lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl, where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Should Purdy not play in Week 12, his backups Brandon Allen and Joshua Dobbs should step up in his place. However, they'll have to step up in a big way, as they must win as many games as they can if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Besides Purdy, defensive end Nick Bosa left the Seahawks game with another injury after sacking QB Geno Smith, and his status for Week 12 remains in doubt.