Brock Purdy made a lot of NFL history during his rookie campaign with the San Francisco 49ers.

Famously taken with the 262nd and final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Iowa State alum wasn't expected to see a single second of real action a season ago, let alone do the things he did to help the Niners reach the NFC Championship Game.

But after injuries to both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, Purdy was thrust into the starting role and certainly made the most of the opportunity. And while we won't list all the ways the Arizona native made NFL history, here's a quick look at a few of the highlights.

When Jimmy G went down with a broken left foot during the 49ers' Week 13 matchup with the Dolphins, Purdy stepped in and became the first “Mr. Irrelevant” ever to throw a touchdown pass in a regular-season game, tossing two TDs in leading San Francisco to a 33-17 victory.

A week later, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Purdy was linked to NFL history yet again as he became the first rookie in the Super Bowl era to throw two touchdowns, rush for a touchdown, and record a passer rating of 125 or higher in his first career start. In leading the Niners to an easy 35-7 win, he also became the only QB ever to beat Tom Brady in his first-ever start.

In a 41-23 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in his first-ever postseason appearance, Purdy threw for 332 yards with three touchdown passes. In adding another score on the ground, he became the first rookie quarterback in NFL history to account for four total TDs in a playoff game.

The first rookie QB with 4 total TDs in a playoff game: @BrockPurdy13 (h/t @NFLResearch) pic.twitter.com/owg3z4hy17 — NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2023

So, yeah, Brock Purdy already has plenty of experience doing things no NFL quarterback ever has. And the 23-year-old can add to his impressive list of accomplishments this Sunday during the 49ers' Week 1 clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Brock Purdy has a chance to make even more NFL history in the 49ers' Week 1 matchup against the Steelers

The 49ers' Week 1 matchup certainly isn't the easiest as they kick off their 2023 campaign in Pittsburgh against the Steelers.

Despite being on the road, however, San Francisco is favored to win. And if Brock Purdy can help his team to victory while also throwing at least two touchdown passes, he'll once again make NFL history.

Per NFL Communications, no NFL QB has ever won his first six regular-season starts while also throwing at least two touchdown passes in each of those games.

But that's not the only record the three-time All-Big 12 selection is chasing. In addition to the stat mentioned above, no NFL QB has ever recorded a passer rating of 95 or higher in each of his six starts either. Purdy, as you can see, did so in his first five starts to close out last year's regular season.

Opponent Result TD Passes Passer Rating vs. Buccaneers W 35-7 2 134.0 at Seahawks W 21-13 2 117.0 vs. Commanders W 37-20 2 114.6 at Raiders W 37-34 (OT) 2 95.4 vs. Cardinals W 38-13 3 141.3

The Steelers allowed 29 passing touchdowns in 2022, tied for the second-worst mark in the NFL. So that certainly bodes well for Purdy, although the Pittsburgh defense has several new faces this season.

In regards to passer rating, the average against the Steelers last year was just 86.8, good for 12th in the league. The number was even lower at home at 77.0, good for fourth in the NFL. So Purdy will once again have to defy the odds to add that record. But, again, he's used to that by now.

The 49ers' Week 1 battle with the Steelers kicks off at 1:00 p.m. Eastern on Fox.