San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy just continues to make history in his rookie season.

Purdy guided the 49ers to a convincing 41-23 home win over the Seattle Seahawks in the opening contest of this year’s NFC wild-card round. He simply had his way against a promising Seahawks secondary. In the first playoff game of his career, the No. 262 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft put on a show with 332 passing yards and a 131.5 passer rating.

Purdy set multiple records in his second career meeting against Seattle. For one, he became the first rookie quarterback in NFL history to tally at least four touchdowns in a playoff game.

Purdy threw a trio of touchdown passes and scored a rushing touchdown in the divisional clash. His 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter provided the 49ers with a 23-17 lead over Seattle. The reigning NFC West champions did not look back from there, as they tacked on three more scores in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

Overall, the NFC West powerhouse strung together eight scoring drives, and they also logged an astounding 505 total yards in the NFC wild-card round.

Purdy and the 49ers sure will now sit back and wait to see just which team they will meet in next week’s NFC divisional round.