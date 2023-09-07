Coming off a second consecutive NFC Championship Game appearance — and a second straight loss — the San Francisco 49ers enter the 2023 NFL season with high hopes of going a step further and reaching the Super Bowl for the first time in four years. But the 49ers' Week 1 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers certainly isn't the easiest opener for Kyle Shanahan's group, who could easily kick off the new campaign with a loss if they're not careful.

On paper, the Niners are easily the favorites to win the NFC West and are certainly in a great position to represent the conference in Las Vegas come February for Super Bowl 58.

San Francisco GM John Lynch rid the team of its biggest headache entering the new year as he finally inked Nick Bosa to a five-year/$170 million contract extension on Wednesday, ending the reigning Defensive Player of the Year's lengthy holdout.

BREAKING: 49ers, DE Nick Bosa agree to terms on 5-year, $170M contract extension. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/LT34AgbeOT — NFL (@NFL) September 6, 2023

And Bosa will be in uniform for the 49ers' Week 1 clash with the Steelers to lead a defense stacked with plenty of other talented players, including fellow 2022 All-Pro selections Fred Warner and Talanoa Hufanga.

Speaking of talented players, the 49ers certainly have no shortage of them on the offensive side of the football. While quarterback Brock Purdy, arguably last season's best story, essentially has to prove himself all over again, the San Francisco offense features a plethora of proven talent in Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, and Kyle Juszczyk. The Niners also have arguably the best offensive lineman in the NFL in All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams.

But that's more of a broad view. Let's get a bit more specific as we make a few predictions for the 49ers' Week 1 battle on the road with the Steelers.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*

3. Brock Purdy won't throw more than 25 passes against the Steelers

With Trey Lance now wearing a star on the side of his helmet in Texas, Brock Purdy is clearly the guy for Kyle Shanahan. And with that title comes much more pressure than 2022's “Mr. Irrelevant” had a year ago.

Last season, following injuries to both Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, Purdy was thrust into the starting role and exceeded expectations, winning every regular-season start he made and then leading the 49ers to playoff victories over the Seattle Seahawks and the Dallas Cowboys.

Unfortunately for San Francisco, the Iowa State alum suffered an injury to his right elbow in the NFC title game against the Philadelphia Eagles and was able to throw only four passes in the 31-7 loss. The elbow, of course, required offseason surgery.

Shanahan discusses Brock Purdy being voted as one of the 49ers' six captains 🙌 pic.twitter.com/pePG2MnnY9 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 6, 2023

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

So, while Purdy, who was recently named a team captain, is technically ready to go, expect Kyle Shanahan to limit his throwing a bit against the Steelers. In the eight games leading up to the NFC Championship Game, Purdy averaged 27.5 pass attempts per game. He won't reach that number on Sunday in Pittsburgh.

With both Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell healthy, expect the 49ers to utilize the run against the Steelers. If it's not wanting to limit Purdy's throws to save his arm, Shanahan probably wants to avoid risking his new QB1 taking pressure from T.J. Watt all afternoon.

2. The San Francisco defense will look good despite Nick Bosa just joining the team

While Nick Bosa is obviously the leader of the 49ers' defense, Steve Wilks' unit isn't short on talent. So, despite Bosa not taking a single rep during training camp, San Francisco will still give Kenny Pickett and the Steelers' offense fits.

While Pickett struggled early a season ago, the second-year signal-caller improved immensely as the season progressed and has looked fantastic in training camp. In three preseason appearances, last year's No. 20 overall pick posted a perfect passer rating of 158.3, completing 13 of 15 passes for 199 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

But that's preseason football. Facing last year's top-ranked passing defense is undoubtedly different. Along with the group of returning stars, the 49ers made a massive addition in the offseason by signing former Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, who was a Pro Bowler just two years ago.

Hargrave actually sacked Pickett twice in Philly's win over Pittsburgh last October, and he'll likely get a chance to add to that total as Wilks loves to blitz.

1. The 49ers will cover the spread, but not by much

Per FanDuel, the 49ers enter their opening-week matchup with the Steelers as 2.5-point favorites.

And while many have Mike Tomlin & Co. pulling off a Week 1 upset, I don't see that happening. But this game will be close, and I definitely wouldn't be surprised to see San Francisco win by just a field goal.

Overall, the Niners just have too much talent on both sides of the football. By limiting Purdy's throws and keeping the ball on the ground with McCaffrey and Mitchell, Shanahan can control the clock while still keeping his offense moving. Now, that's not to say Deebo Samuel won't get his catches. But I can easily see No. 19 getting some rushing attempts as well.

Kittle is back at practice today 👀 pic.twitter.com/aUPAtHWUr7 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 6, 2023

George Kittle is still questionable for the opener as he continues to deal with a groin injury. But he did return to practice on Wednesday, which is good news. And even if the 49ers have to play without him or can only use him on a limited basis, the offense has plenty of firepower.

Once again, the defense should be able to stifle the Steelers enough to get a victory, especially with Bosa back in the mix. Overall, I see the 49ers getting out of Steel City with a 24-21 win to barely cover the spread.