Brock Purdy is back! The 2022 breakout star, who suffered an elbow injury during the playoffs last season, started the San Francisco 49ers preseason game against the Denver Broncos Saturday. Despite struggling in practice, 49ers fans are excited to see Purdy back on the field in game-action.

Here's a recap of some of the best reactions following Purdy's game on Saturday.

Adam Schefter shared a comment and video after Purdy's first pass of the game.

Five-plus months after undergoing elbow surgery to repair his ulnar collateral ligament, 49ers’ QB Brock Purdy returned to game action: pic.twitter.com/viuJBOVHJH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 20, 2023

“Five-plus months after undergoing elbow surgery to repair his ulnar collateral ligament, 49ers’ QB Brock Purdy returned to game action:”

“#49ers QB Brock Purdy is finally back on the field after suffering that awful elbow injury in the NFCC game against the #Eagles,” Dov Kleiman wrote.

“#49ers Brock Purdy was 4/5 for 65 yards on the first drive,” OurSF49ers added.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

“Really solid first drive for Brock Purdy. He is clearly the 49ers' best QB, and there looked to be no residual psychological effects from his injury. 4-5, 65 yards and good, disciplined scrambling,” David Lombardi shared.

Will Brock Purdy be the 49ers starting QB to begin the season?

San Francisco's quarterback situation remains uncertain. Purdy, Trey Lance, and Sam Darnold are all candidates to earn the gig. It truly appears to be a QB battle in every sense.

Purdy's impressive performance last season will benefit his chances, but the fact that he's fresh off an injury may cause concern. Additionally, Lance's ceiling is high and Darnold is an established veteran.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan recently addressed Purdy's standing amid the QB battle.

“He would have to melt in practice to lose it,” Shanahan said, via Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. “And Brock’s too good of a player to melt in practice—and so are the other guys.”

49ers fans will continue to monitor Brock Purdy's performance in the preseason.