Christian McCaffrey rewarded his offensive teammates with golf club bags

With Christmas right around the corner, players across the NFL are splurging on gifts for their teammates. The Bills offensive line and tight ends just got Josh Allen an ATV, Derek Carr bought his receivers rolexes and diamond chains, and Trevor Lawrence and Patrick Mahomes both purchased their offensive linemen golf carts, via USA Today. Along the theme of golf, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey gifted all the 49ers offensive players golf club bags for the holiday.

After McCaffrey gave out the gifts, quarterback Brock Purdy thanked Christian and joked, “Financially, I wouldn't be able to cover that right now,” via The Athletic's David Lombardi.

Purdy's salary has become a large talking point this season, particularly after it was revealed he lived with a roommate. Despite being one of the NFL's best quarterbacks. Purdy is making a base salary of $870,000, well below the tens of millions most NFL starting quarterbacks make. Of course, his low salary is because he is on his rookie salary, after he was drafted last overall in 2022.

The good news is Purdy should be on the receiving end of much greater deals than his current contract in the near future. As a face of one of the NFL's best teams, Purdy will have the opportunity to sign many endorsement deals, like the one he already has with Alaska Airlines. Purdy will also likely sign a larger contract extension with the 49ers, presumably closer to when his rookie deal is up.

For now, the 49ers can take advantage of Purdy's rookie salary by signing their best players to large extensions and acquiring high-priced stars — like McCaffrey — to the team. Along with McCaffrey, Purdy's salary has allowed San Francisco to retain players like Deebo Samuel, Nick Bosa, George Kittle and Trent Williams all at the same time.