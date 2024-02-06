The San Francisco quarterback has an admirable approach to the game.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is having a phenomenal season, having led his team to Super Bowl 58 amid an MVP-caliber year.

But the 49ers star, despite his individual success, still understands that football is a team game, and he spoke about it during media availability on Super Bowl media row:

"Life isn't about you. [It's about] being a part of something bigger than yourself." Brock Purdy’s mindset on playing in the Super Bowl 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/NOfAaJAe8Y — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) February 6, 2024

Said Purdy, “Life isn't about you. [It's about] being a part of something bigger than yourself.”

Famously, the 49ers took Purdy with the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan talked about making the pick.

“I was sure Brock was worthy of the fourth round, and we put a fourth-round grade on him,” Shanahan told Peter King ahead of his Football Morning in America pre-Super Bowl column. “There was no way we could take him for our team. But we’re sitting there in the seventh, and all these picks go by, he’s still there.”

The 49ers coach talked about sticking to his belief in Purdy before drafting him.

“That’s when I get to hear our linebacker coaches, all the scouts, other coaches, everybody who’s talking, saying things like: I can’t believe my guy is still there in the seventh! I love this guy. Or, We got all these needs! You traded those ones last year! We don’t need a quarterback to be our third guy. Or, Kyle! We can still get him as a free agent. He’s not gonna get drafted. I mean, it’s all coming down on me,” Shanahan recalled.

Obviously, 49ers fans are glad Shanahan stuck to his guns.