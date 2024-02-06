Could Brock Purdy really do this with a 49ers win in Super Bowl 58?

One of the most talked-about players coming into Super Bowl 58 is San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. That's probably because we know who his counterpart is, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and what he has done in three Super Bowl appearances, winning two of those. Many are wondering if Purdy will be able to stand up to the competition and be more than just a game-manager.

Purdy enters Super Bowl 58 as perhaps one of the biggest underdogs at the quarterback position in some time, going all the way back to when Tom Brady played in his first Super Bowl back in February 2002. But so much has been said about the second-year starter and the team that surrounds him that most are curious about his talents. Are his deficiencies being hidden by all the weapons around him, including the defense, or is Purdy the real deal behind center, one to be trusted to lead the 49ers to a championship?

Well, regardless of who is around him or not, Purdy will have his chance at just 24 years old to prove all the doubters wrong and help the 49ers capture their first Super Bowl title since 1994. With that said, let's make some Brock Purdy bold predictions for Super Bowl 58.

Brock Purdy rushes for at least 30 yards and scores a rushing touchdown

Purdy's first playoff matchup against the Green Bay Packers wasn't too memorable in the 49ers' 24-21 win. His second was much better, leading his team to a second-half comeback to beat the Detroit Lions 34-31. That's likely the Purdy that 49ers fans are hoping for in Super Bowl 58.

It was Purdy's one lone touchdown against the Lions in the second half that got the 49ers within seven. But it was Purdy's legs that did the work that no one saw coming in the second half that put the game out of reach. The 49ers signal caller had some big runs late in the game that resulted in him accounting for 48 yards rushing. Could we possibly see that again?

Purdy is by no means a running quarterback, but he pulled some much-needed runs out of his game against the Lions that could be used again facing the Chiefs' defense. But in the Super Bowl, he could find himself in the end zone, something he only did twice all season.

Brock Purdy throws for over 250 yards and a touchdown

Purdy had six games in which he threw for under 250 yards this season, but in each of the 49ers' postseason games this season, he's thrown for 252 and 267. Only Tua Tagovailoa has been held to under 250 yards (199) passing against the Chiefs in the postseason thus far. Purdy will look to not make himself the second quarterback.

Brock Purdy gets intercepted twice

Purdy has only been picked off once during the postseason, against the Packers in the Divisional Round. He stayed turnover-free against the Lions. But this will be the toughest defense that he and the 49ers have faced since they met the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. That game, Purdy threw four interceptions, making it only his third multi-interception game of the season. Three of San Francisco's four losses have come from games in which Purdy has thrown multiple interceptions. The Chiefs defense has made just nine interceptions but two in the three playoff games this postseason.

Brock Purdy has a late fourth-quarter drive to attempt to tie the game, and with a 49ers win, wins Super Bowl 59 MVP

In his two seasons, Purdy has four game-winning drives in his career thus far, per Pro-Football-Reference. What's most notable about that is three of them are in the postseason, with two of them coming in this year's playoffs. Could that be Purdy growing up and becoming a clutch quarterback before our very eyes? Super Bowl 58 will be the ultimate test for that against a tough Chiefs team.

With the way both of these teams play, who have the league ranked No. 2 and No. 3 scoring defenses (Chiefs 17.3 points per game; 49ers 17.5 points per game), this could be quite the low-scoring game. In games like that, there's always an opportunity to make a comeback drive late in the game. It would be a perfect situation for Purdy, one that everybody is wanting to see and having the quarterbacks mettle tested. If he can pull it off, then it's likely he would be the Super Bowl MVP.