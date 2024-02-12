Brock Purdy took the blame for the loss

The San Francisco 49ers suffered a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58, and quarterback Brock Purdy put the blame squarely on himself when speaking with the media after the game.

“We have the team and the offense to score touchdowns, and I failed to put our team in position to do that,” Brock Purdy said, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports.

Purdy went on to explain the feeling in the locker room after the game.

49ers QB Brock Purdy summing up how the 49ers feel. pic.twitter.com/RtYbJzvlNi — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) February 12, 2024

The 49ers left some opportunities out there in the loss to the Chiefs. The main opportunity was in overtime, when the 49ers were in the red zone, and failed to convert for a touchdown. They took a three-point lead in overtime, but Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs down the field for a winning touchdown, capped off with a pass to Mecole Hardman. Purdy talked about the missed opportunity in overtime and how that is the chance that hurt.

“That’s what hurt me… Mahomes is really good and you just don’t want to give them an opportunity to go down & win the game off a touchdown. When I wasn’t able to connect with him (Jennings) it hurt.” Brock Purdy on failing to score touchdown in overtime pic.twitter.com/UlJM68IJ5D — KNBR (@KNBR) February 12, 2024

There were some other opportunities in the game as well, like when Christian McCaffrey fumbled on the first drive of the game as the 49ers were driving. The 49ers settled for field goals in two other spots as well, once early in the game, and once with under two minutes left.

If the 49ers had converted for a first down before the field goal with under two minutes left, they could have ran down the clock and given the Chiefs no time to respond. Instead, Patrick Mahomes drove the Chiefs into field goal range to tie the game.

Purdy is taking responsibility for the loss, like many quarterbacks would in this situation, even though there were some other factors that went wrong that did not have to do with him.