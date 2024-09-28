The San Francisco 49ers have been hit hard by the injury bug so far this season, and they got some important news ahead of their Week 4 matchup with the New England Patriots. Quarterback Brock Purdy is “good to go” for Sunday's matchup with New England, while star left tackle Trent Williams is still questionable, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

“49ers TE George Kittle and QB Brock Purdy are good to go for Sunday. WR Deebo Samuel (calf) and LT Trent Williams (toe) are questionable.” Rapoport reported on X formerly Twitter.

Tight end George Kittle is also going to be back after missing Week 3, and wide receiver Deebo Samuel is still questionable after sitting out the loss to the Rams.

Williams practiced on Thursday before sitting out Friday's practice due to the toe injury. Purdy has been battling a nagging back injury, but hasn't missed any games and has been able to practice despite the pain all week, so it's no surprise that he's going to give it a go.

The 49ers have a good chance to get their season back on track after a difficult first three weeks. They have lost two games in a row to drop to 1-2, but are big favorites to knock off the Patriots and get back to .500.

49ers injuries piling up after three weeks

The 49ers have had a cursed season so far in 2024 when it comes to injuries, as they have had star players fall by the wayside at every turn. Although they seem to have avoided anything serious with Brock Purdy's back and should be getting George Kittle back, they are missing a multitude of other players.

The most notable injury of them all is star running back Christian McCaffrey's Achilles tendinitis, which limited him in camp and has kept him out for the first three games of the season. McCaffrey went on injured reserve before Week 2 and then went to Germany to see a specialist about the injury.

San Francisco's defense hasn't been immune to the injury bug, either. Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave is out for the season after tearing his triceps in Week 3. One of Hargrave's backups, Jordan Elliott, was also carted off of the practice field this week and hi status is uncertain.

When healthy, the 49ers have all of the pieces to get back to the Super Bowl after falling just short in the big game last season. However, they continue to lose top players to injury, making it even more of an uphill battle for Kyle Shanahan and company.