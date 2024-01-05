Brock Purdy opens up on all the support he's received

Fresh off a Week 17 win, the San Francisco 49ers have plenty to brag about. They've just clinched the NFC's number one seed, along with multiple of their players achieving various individual accolades throughout the season. Brock Purdy, in particular, just added another award to his resume in the form of his first-ever Pro Bowl selection.

Asked how he felt about being selected, the quarterback emphasized his thankfulness.

“What an honor. Very thankful, obviously, to everyone who voted and all the support across the country,” Purdy said, as per 49ers Webzone's David Bonilla. “It's so cool, actually. And for all my teammates, too, for them to be recognized, it's sweet. We got a special team, a special unit of guys, but to be listed up there with them, what an honor. So, yeah, very thankful for it.”

Purdy is among the nine 49ers players headed to Orlando's 2024 festivities. The other eight Pro Bowl selectees are, namely, Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Kyle Juszczyk, Trent Williams, Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, Javon Hargrave and Charvarius Ward.

Purdy's stellar year with the 49ers

An MVP candidate for this year's season, Purdy has so far amassed a total of 4,280 passing yards and 33 touchdowns (31 passing and two rushing) in 16 games played for the 49ers. Purdy has come a long way since being picked last during the 2022 NFL draft. From being labeled as “Mr. Irrelevant” to receiving 451,864 fan votes, Brock Purdy showed an entire country how scouting reports don't necessarily paint the whole picture sometimes.

“…To sort of see that (number of votes) and the support from everybody watching, just all of it, the whole story, and the last year, it's been a blessing,” Purdy added.